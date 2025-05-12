The first phase of Germany’s business-to-business (B2B) e-invoicing mandate comes into effect, requiring German businesses to be able to receive e-invoices for B2B transactions. This requirement applies to all businesses, regardless of size or annual turnover. Acceptable e-invoicing formats must be compatible with standards outlined in European Norm (EN) 16931, such as XRechnung and ZUGFeRD. There are a small number of exemptions, including invoices under €250 and tickets for passenger transport. As part of Germany’s phased approach to implementing e-invoicing, the requirement to issue e-invoices for businesses of all sizes and turnover will be in place by January, 2028.