According to the previous administrative view, invoices had to be readable by the human eye. With the introduction of the mandatory e-invoice, the file must now be machine-readable.

For hybrid formats (e.g., ZUGFeRD), the structured data part takes precedence over the human-readable part in case of discrepancies.

Germany has taken a unique approach to compulsory electronic invoicing in not obliging companies to use accredited service providers, exchange networks, or a single format . But while companies are free to choose, this could also complicate the implementation of the reform.