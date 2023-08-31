Know your nexus

A U.S. state tax authority won’t warn a business before economic nexus has been established — they may not make contact until a considerable amount of back taxes are owed. Businesses should therefore take responsibility for tracking their sales so they know when thresholds have been breached and when they must register for U.S. sales tax.

It’s possible for businesses to establish nexus in a state unknowingly, and therefore fail to remit taxes when they’re owed. If you discover your business has incurred a tax obligation, and you never registered for or remitted U.S. sales tax, you can minimise risk with a voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA).

VDAs are designed to encourage tax compliance by reducing penalties for unremitted taxes. Essentially, in return for voluntarily coming forward and admitting that you owe taxes, the state tax authorities may offer allowances such as reduced noncompliance penalties, or limit the ‘look-back’ period (the length of time a state can hold a taxpayer liable for unpaid tax).

If you become aware of a tax obligation you’ve been failing to fulfil, it’s beneficial to come forward as soon as possible and volunteer the information to the applicable tax authorities — if you’re approached by the tax authority before you approach them, a VDA will no longer be possible. Without a VDA, you’ll be subject to full noncompliance penalties. Although these can differ between states, additional penalties can be as high as 50% of the back taxes owed. Interest may also be charged.

