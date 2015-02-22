Albania new VAT law guidance
- Feb 22, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Albania has issued fresh guidance on its new VAT law. The issues covered include:
- How foreign companies can recover local VAT suffered when not VAT registered
- Details of VAT rates and exemptions for a ranges of goods and services
- Invoice requirements for inclusion in the accounting records to support VAT returns
- Recording the movement of goods entering Albania, and the required permits
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara