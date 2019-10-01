Angola implements 14% VAT

Angola has today introduced a 14% VAT regime. This replaces the existing 10% Consumption Tax. The indirect tax was originally intended to be implemented on 1 January 2019.

The aim is to boost internal consumption, and reduce the incidence of compound tax created for businesses unable to recover Consumption Tax suffered. VAT may be reclaimed on purchases and imports made by tax payers, making it neutral for business.

Initially, for two years, VAT will only be due by large taxpayers – approximately 1,600 companies. Small businesses may register voluntarily. The regime will be extended to most taxpayers after this two-year period.

Basic foodstuffs are exempted, including rice, beans, sugar, cooking oil and school materials.

Angolan is adopting a “SLIM” approach in the implementation of VAT in Angola, i.e., Simple, Local and Modern: