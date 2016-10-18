Argentina reduced VAT digital news
- Oct 18, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Argentina has confirmed new, reduced VAT rates for the supply of online news services. The new, sliding rates will be based on the annual turnover of the provider, as follows:
- 2.5% VAT for turnover below ARS 63million per annum
- 5% VAT for turnover between ARS 63million and ARS 126million per annum
- 10.5% VAT for turnover above ARS 126million per annum
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara