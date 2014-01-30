Argentina and Russia look to raise tax blocks on foreign e-commerce

Both Russia and Argentina this week have raised the prospect of tax and compliance hurdles for foreign internet retailers.

Argentina under General Resolution 3579 21 January is now requiring all consumers to complete on online tax form (4550) for any acquisitions on a non-Argentinian hosted website. The form must be matched to the payment of import duties and VAT. The measure is designed to help boost local retailers.

Russia is discussing imposing a new 30% import tax on consumers buying goods from foreign websites. There would also be a restriction on the number of parcels any single buyer may bring into the country per day.