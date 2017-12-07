VATLive > Blog > VAT > Argentina taxes foreign digital services 2018 - Avalara

Argentina taxes foreign digital services 2018

  • Dec 7, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Argentina taxes foreign digital services 2018

The Argentine Congress is to review a Bill levying VAT on consumers of digital services provided by non-resident providers.

Digital services include: downloads or streaming media and games; software provided over the cloud; e-books; web-hosting; and aps. The place of taxation will be determined to be Argentina based on: IP address; SIM card for mobiles; or credit card billing address.

The settlement of the tax will be by the tax payer, including their credit card provider, via a withholding of any applicable VAT.

More about Argentinian vat on digital services

Latest Argentine news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/argentina,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/argentina,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/argentina,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara