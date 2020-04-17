VATLive > Blog > Australia > Australia GST COVID-19 measures

Australia GST COVID-19 measures

  • Apr 17, 2020 | Richard Asquith

The Australian Taxation Office is providing coronavirus crisis Goods and Services Tax (GST) relief for importers.

Importers may apply for the existing deferred GST scheme. This means they do not have to make a cash GST payment on imports when clearing goods into Australia.

But importers can in April switch from the quarterly to monthly GST reporting cycle, they can apply earlier in April to join the deferred GST scheme. Delaying this will mean the scheme will not be available until at least 1 July 2020.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
