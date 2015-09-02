Austria reduced VAT rate increase 2016
- Sep 2, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Austria has confirmed plans to raise its reduced VAT rate from 10% to 13% from 1 January 2016 on the following services:
- Cultural events, including entrance to public museums and galleries
- Domestic air travel
- Sales of certain animal feeds
Accommodation services will not be subject to the rise until 1 April 2016. The measures were included in the 2015/16 Tax Act.
