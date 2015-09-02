VATLive > Blog > VAT > Austria reduced VAT rate increase 2016 - Avalara

Austria reduced VAT rate increase 2016

  • Sep 2, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Austria has confirmed plans to raise its reduced VAT rate from 10% to 13% from 1 January 2016 on the following services:

  • Cultural events, including entrance to public museums and galleries
  • Domestic air travel
  • Sales of certain animal feeds

Accommodation services  will not be subject to the rise until 1 April 2016.  The measures were included in the 2015/16 Tax Act.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara