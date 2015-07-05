VATLive > Blog > VAT > Bahamas VAT implementation delay to 2015 with lower 7.5% rate - Avalara

Bahamas VAT implementation delay to 2015 with lower 7.5% rate

  • May 31, 2014 | Richard Asquith
Bahamas VAT implementation delay to 2015 with lower 7.5% rate

Following the delay in the Bahamas 15% VAT implementation, new plans were proposed this week to attempt a new date in 2015 with a significantly lower rate of 7.5% according to the 2014-15 budget.

The consumption tax was initial proposed as part of membership requirements for the World Trade Organisation.  This required a significant cut in import tariffs and loss in government revenues.  The Bahamas currently has no consumption tax regime.

The new VAT proposals include:

  • implementation 1 January 2015
  • 7.5% standard VAT rate
  • Exemption for exports
  • Fewer exemptions for other goods to pay for the standard rate cut
  • Delays to the proposed import tariffs and duties until at least 2015/16
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara