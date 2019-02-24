VATLive > Blog > VAT > Bahrain VAT return issued

The Bahrain National Bureau of Revenue has published the standard VAT return contents following the introduction of the 5% consumption tax at the start of 2019.

Key details include:

  1. Standard rated sales
  2. Sales to registered taxpayers in other GCC states
  3. Sales subject to the domestic reverse charge
  4. Zero-rated domestic sales
  5. Exports
  6. Exempt sales
  7. Total Sales
  8. Standard rated domestic purchases
  9. Imports subject to VAT (deferred or settled)
  10. Imports subject to VAT under the reverse charge mechanism
  11. Purchases subject to the domestic reverse charge mechanism
  12. Purchases from non-registered suppliers, zero-rated/exempt purchases
  13. Total Purchases
  14. Total VAT due
  15. Corrections from previous period
  16. VAT credit carried forward from previous period
  17. Net VAT due (or reclaimed)

