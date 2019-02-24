Bahrain VAT return
- 24 February 2019 | Richard Asquith
The Bahrain National Bureau of Revenue has published the standard VAT return contents following the introduction of the 5% consumption tax at the start of 2019.
Key details include:
- Standard rated sales
- Sales to registered taxpayers in other GCC states
- Sales subject to the domestic reverse charge
- Zero-rated domestic sales
- Exports
- Exempt sales
- Total Sales
- Standard rated domestic purchases
- Imports subject to VAT (deferred or settled)
- Imports subject to VAT under the reverse charge mechanism
- Purchases subject to the domestic reverse charge mechanism
- Purchases from non-registered suppliers, zero-rated/exempt purchases
- Total Purchases
- Total VAT due
- Corrections from previous period
- VAT credit carried forward from previous period
- Net VAT due (or reclaimed)
