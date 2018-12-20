Bangladesh VAT implementation 2021
- Dec 20, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Bangladesh is planning to introduce an overhauled Value Added Tax regime in January 2021.
It will replace the existing VAT regime, which lacks many of the fundamental principles of international VAT systems such as full deductions of input VAT for businesses and clear VAT calculations.
The new system will likely have a standard rate of 15%, with two reduced rates of 7.5% and 5%.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara