Belarus e-invoices July 2016

Belarus is introducing electronic invoices from 1 July 2016.

The new regime includes a central register of invoices provided by the government. Invoice prepares will first need to apply for registration with the portal, and obtain a certificate with digital signature.

When companies issue electronic invoices, they must submit them to portal by the 5th of the month following the date of the invoice. This can be done by directly from an enabled accounting package or via an Xml upload.

All invoices must be issued in electronic format, including from resident and non-resident companies issuing sales invoices.