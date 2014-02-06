Bolivia provides online sales VAT compliance guidance

All purchases must result in an electronic sales invoice which must be sent (e-mailed or through web browser) to the customer

Prices listed on websites must be net of VAT (i.e. including the VAT element)

e-retailers must provide their full registered address and tax ID number on their websites

Sales of goods to Bolivian consumers is subject to 13% VAT. However, the VAT is included within the sales price, and the effective rate is therefore 14.94%. Monthly VAT returns must be submitted by the 13th or 22nd of the month following the taxable period. The tax office decides which date applies.