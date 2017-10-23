Brazil ICMS on digital services 2018

The Brazilian state has confirmed the liability to ICMS for digital services from 1 April 2018. The consumption tax will only be applicable on sales to consumers – not B2B transactions. The place of taxation will be the resident state of the consumer. The online marketplaces will be responsible for levying and collecting ICMS on domestic sales. Where digital services are sold by non-resident providers to Brazilian consumers, ICMS will be levied by the credit or bank debt card operator.