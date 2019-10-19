Bulgaria raises 2020 Intrastat threshold

Bulgaria is to raise its Intrastat reporting thresholds starting 1 January 2020.

The new Dispatches threshold will be BGN 290,000, currently BGN 280,000. The Arrivals threshold will be BGN 470,000, currently BGN 460,000.

Intrastat is the reporting of movements of goods across EU member state borders. It aids countries understand the levels of trade passing through their territories following the creation of the Single Market in 1993.