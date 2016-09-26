Canada 15% HST rise Prince Edward Island
- Sep 26, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Provence of Prince Edward Island will increase its Harmonized Sales Tax rate from 14% to 15% on 1 October 2016.
HST is made up of the local Provincial Sales Tax (PST) and the national Good & Sales Tax (GST). Canadian GST is 5% across the country. The PST in Prince Edward Island is therefore now 10%.
