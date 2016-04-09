Canada New Brunswick 15% HST update

The Canadian province New Brunswick has published implementation guidance for the 1 July 2016 rise in Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) from 13% to 15%.

The guidance covers some of the following issues:

The new rate will apply to all transactions on the earliest of: invoice date; or the payment date. Any delays to either of these two dates will not make them invalid for determining the rate to use.

Anti-avoidance measures

The VAT rate treatment for: imports of goods and services into the province; and credits and returns of goods.

Transitional guidance on specific industries such as financial services, real estate and land

The current GST/HST anti-avoidance rules will apply to transactions subject to these transitional rules but it appears that other anti-avoidance rules could be implemented if required.

HST is a combination of federal Canadian Goods & Services Tax (5%), and New Brunswick's provincial sales tax (10%).