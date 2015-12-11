Canada Newfoundland ditches HST rate rise

The Canadian Province of Newfoundland has confirmed that it will now not raise its Harmonised Sales Tax (HST) rate from 13% to 15% on 1 January 2016.

The change in the consumption tax rise plan was announced by the new Liberal Premier, Dwight Ball. It was a manifesto promise for the Liberal party.

HST is a combination of Canadian Goods & Services Tax (GST) and Provincial Sales Tax (PST). GST is 5%, and the provinces are free to set their PST rates. Five states apply HST: New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Prince Edward Island. The rates, including GST, are between 13% and 15%.

The remaining provinces have GST and PST calculated and reported separately by sellers.