Canada Newfoundland raises HST to 15% 2016

  • Aug 2, 2015 | Richard Asquith
The Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador is to increase its Harmonized Sales Tax (‘HST’) rate from 13% to 15% on 1 January 2016.

Canadian HST is made up of local Provincial Sales Tax (PST) and federal Goods & Services Tax (GST). Newfoundland is increasing its PST rate from 8% to 10%. The GST rate will remain at 5%.

The new rate should be applied at the earliest of the following points:

  1. The date of the issued invoice
  2. If there is an unjustified delay in the issuing of the invoice, then the date the invoice should have been produced
  3. The date any consideration is paid
