Canada Newfoundland raises HST to 15% 2016

The Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador is to increase its Harmonized Sales Tax (‘HST’) rate from 13% to 15% on 1 January 2016.

Canadian HST is made up of local Provincial Sales Tax (PST) and federal Goods & Services Tax (GST). Newfoundland is increasing its PST rate from 8% to 10%. The GST rate will remain at 5%.

The new rate should be applied at the earliest of the following points: