China 11% VAT on real estate and construction?

Following the successes last year of the VAT reform pilot in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities, plans are being rolled out to replace Business Tax with a modernised Chinese VAT.

The reform of the Chinese VAT system started in 2012 as the country looked to eliminate the inefficiencies of the current system, withdraw the Business Tax indirect charge and cut down on double taxation. It started in Shanghai, applying mainly to transportation services, and has since been rolled out in many other key cities.