China raises foreign e-commerce tax

China has this week effectively raised the ‘Parcel Tax’ regime on consumer purchases of goods from foreign sellers on major e-commerce platforms.

The measure is designed to raise taxes on foreign website purchases by Chinese consumers, and provide a level playing field for China-based online and traditional high-street sellers. Aside from luxury consumer goods, the new measures will affect sales of baby food formula and nappies which form a growing proportion of foreign B2C online purchases.

Parcel Tax combines Chinese VAT, Customs Duties and Consumption Tax. The consolidate taxes are levied on the declared value of the goods, plus shipment costs and insurance costs. NOTE: Consumption Tax, traditionally a luxury goods and tobacco tax, is levied on a range of consumer goods, and should be phased out in 2016 with the completion of the reforms to VAT.

From 8 April, China’s Parcel Tax will only fully apply to individual shipments of CNY 2,000 and above. Any single consumer may only import individual shipments totaling CNY 20,000 per annum without full Parcel Tax. Below these limits, Parcel Tax excludes Customs Duties, and incurs VAT and Consumption Tax on only 70% of the declared value of the shipments.

Customs Duties have also been increased a range of luxury goods, including watches and jewelry.