Colombia electronic invoices

- Dec 3, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Colombia has issued new guidance on the obligations for electronic invoices. The new rules cover:
- Guidance on who should produce e-invoices, and registration with the register of issuers of e-invoices
- Electronic controls over issuance of invoices by suppliers and their acceptance by customers
- Rules and informational requirements for the submission of e-invoices to the Columbian tax authorities, the DIAN (Colombian Tax and Customs Organization)
- Penalty regime for failure to comply with the above requirements
