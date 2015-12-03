Colombia electronic invoices

Colombia has issued new guidance on the obligations for electronic invoices. The new rules cover:

Guidance on who should produce e-invoices, and registration with the register of issuers of e-invoices

Electronic controls over issuance of invoices by suppliers and their acceptance by customers

Rules and informational requirements for the submission of e-invoices to the Columbian tax authorities, the DIAN (Colombian Tax and Customs Organization)

Penalty regime for failure to comply with the above requirements