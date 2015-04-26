Czech VAT Ledgers update

VAT Ledgers (or Books) is the term applied to electronic filings of all accounting records affected by VAT transactions. They can include: sales and purchase ledgers; as well as fixed asset and stock records. It is a long-term drive by EU tax authorities that company will submit these electronically on a real-time basis so that VAT transactions can be automatically tracked, and the VAT liabilities audited fully. Aside from providing tax authorities with more complete information, which can be more efficiently assessed by computer, it is also seen as a major long-term remedy to EU VAT fraud.

Presently, they have been imposed in: Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia and Slovakia.