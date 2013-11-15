Electronic Filing introduced to Lebanon
- Nov 15, 2013 | Richard Asquith
From the January 2014, all Lebanese VAT registered businesses must submit the regular filings online.
First VAT filings due end of February
Companies will be required to submit their January monthly VAT report online. This will require them to register with the tax office before the end of January for a secure log in. They can then file in time for the end of February.
The VAT compliance change will also impact non-resident VAT registered foreign businesses, who may be able to submit through their VAT fiscal representative’s online login.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara