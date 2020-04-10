VATLive > Blog > Estonia > Estonia e-publications 9% VAT rate May 2020

Estonia e-publications 9% VAT rate May 2020

  • Apr 10, 2020 | Richard Asquith

The Estonian parliament has voted for the harmonisation of the Value Added Tax rate to the reduced rate on paper-based equivalents. This includes: e-books; recorded audiobooks; digitally posted educational materials; and online journals or newspapers.

This will mean e-publications will benefit from the 9% reduced VAT rate instead of the current standard VAT rate of 20%. The implementation date is 1 May 2020.

The measure follows the EU agreement to harmonise e-book VAT rates in 2018.

VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
