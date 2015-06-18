Estonia raises hotel VAT 2017
- Jun 18, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Estonia if to raise the VAT rate on hotel accommodation from 9% to 14% from 1 January 2017.
The measure is part of a package of tax reforms aimed at reducing the takes on labour. This will have the long term goal of stimulating job growth. In addition to the VAT rise, there will be a duty rise in alcohol by 15% from early 2016.
The current standard Estonian VAT rate is 20%.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
