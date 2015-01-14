Ghana VAT changes
The Ghanaian government has introduced in 2015 a number of VAT changes to help fund its restructuring program. The changes include:
- Levying 5% VAT flat rate scheme on immovable property
- Withdrawal of the VAT refund account
- Withdrawal of import VAT and duties on education supplies, smart phones and some farm implements
- Imposition of VAT on financial services
- Nil VAT rating on domestically produced pharmaceuticals
- Withdrawal of VAT relief on purchase order schemes
- Rise in excise duties on tobacco
- Introduction of Tax Payer Identification number (TIN) for port transactions
- Introducing a new 17.5% levy on petrol
- Introduction of a VAT Credit to replace the advanced VAT exemption system
