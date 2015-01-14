Ghana VAT changes

The Ghanaian government has introduced in 2015 a number of VAT changes to help fund its restructuring program. The changes include:

Levying 5% VAT flat rate scheme on immovable property

Withdrawal of the VAT refund account

Withdrawal of import VAT and duties on education supplies, smart phones and some farm implements

Imposition of VAT on financial services

Nil VAT rating on domestically produced pharmaceuticals

Withdrawal of VAT relief on purchase order schemes

Rise in excise duties on tobacco

Introduction of Tax Payer Identification number (TIN) for port transactions

Introducing a new 17.5% levy on petrol

Introduction of a VAT Credit to replace the advanced VAT exemption system