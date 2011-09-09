Gulf states still considering VAT introduction

Long terms plans to introduce a Value Added Tax in the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are still under review. Any introduction is likely not to come before 2015, at a potential rate of 5%.

The GCC countries - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates - have been evaluating the introduction of a consumption tax, such as VAT, for over five years. The primary objectives is to diversify the tax revenue base away from volatile oil revenues and create a broader tax base. A 5% rate has been targeted, which would avoid a inflationary leap - the average EU VAT rate is 20% - which should generate up to 3% of GDP. A VAT registration threshold of USD 1 million has been set.