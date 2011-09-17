Hungary raises VAT to 27% in 2012

The tax authorities have announced the Hungarian VAT rate will rise from 25% to 27% from 1 January 2012. This follows the last rise from 20% to 25% in July 2009.

This latest hike arises as Hungary attempts to control its rising budget deficit, and reassure nervous currency markets who have been betting against the Hungarian Forint.

In addition to raising the standard VAT rate, there is also a proposal for a super VAT rate of 35% on certain luxury goods. The government is also increasing excise duties and employee contributions to the state health fund.