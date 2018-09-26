India confirms e-commerce withholding GST rates
- Sep 26, 2018 | Richard Asquith
India has confirmed the GST withholding rates for online marketplaces handling third party transactions. Tax Collected at Source (TCS) is a means of collecting income tax in India under the Indian Income Tax Act of 1961. Any payment covered under these provisions shall be paid after deducting prescribed percentage. It is managed by the Central Board for Direct Taxes and is part of the Department of Revenue managed by Indian Revenue Service . It has a great importance while conducting tax audits. Assessee is also required to file quarterly return to CBDT. Returns states the TDS deducted & paid to government during the Quarter to which it relates.
The new withholding tax rates will be:
- 0.5% Central GST on intra-state supplies, charged by the Central government. Note, a further 0.5% must be added for State GST which is levied by the Indian states
- 1.0% Interstate GST on inter state supplies of goods and services
