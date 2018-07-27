India cuts e-book VAT to 5%
- Jul 27, 2018 | Richard Asquith
On 21 July, India’s Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs approved a reclassification of the e-books VAT from the standard rate to 18% to the lower rate of 5%.
One condition for the application of the lower rate is that a paper-version of the publication must also be available.
