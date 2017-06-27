VATLive > Blog > GST > India drops e-Commerce withholding GST - Avalara

India drops e-Commerce withholding GST

  • Jun 27, 2017 | Richard Asquith
India has postponed a 1% Goods and Services Tax (GST) withholding tax on sales of goods and services on e-Commerce marketplaces.  The tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), was planned to be introduced with the 1 July 2017 launch of GST, which is replacing a range of overlapping indirect taxes.

The Delhi government had planned to require marketplaces such as Flipart, Amazon, and Snapdeal to hold back 1% TCS of the sales price from vendors using their sites.

e-Commerce registration threshold

It also was set to oblige all e-retailers to GST register, which had led to the marketplaces raising concern about businesses withdrawing from the market.  The government has now delayed this requirement, too.  The registration threshold has been set at Rs 20 lakh.

