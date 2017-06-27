India drops e-Commerce withholding GST

India has postponed a 1% Goods and Services Tax (GST) withholding tax on sales of goods and services on e-Commerce marketplaces. The tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), was planned to be introduced with the 1 July 2017 launch of GST, which is replacing a range of overlapping indirect taxes.

The Delhi government had planned to require marketplaces such as Flipart, Amazon, and Snapdeal to hold back 1% TCS of the sales price from vendors using their sites.