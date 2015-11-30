India GST at 18%

Whilst there remains uncertainty as to the exact date of the implementation of India’s new Goods and Services Tax regime, there appears to be agreement that headline rate for the consumption tax will be 18%. India may also propose a reduced GST rate for some essential services.

The last deadline for the introduction of GST was 1 April 2016. However, a dispute between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress parties looks to have pushed this out until at least 1 October 2016, or perhaps to 2017. Talks on the tax are currently stalled in the upper parliamentary house. The Congress party is pushing for an 18% upper cap on GST, and a withdrawal of the compromise 1% tax surcharge for states with large manufacturing bases set to lose out under the new regime.

Despite the uncertainties of the launch date, the joint panel reviewing the details of the implementation of the tax is believed to be close to recommending a revenue raising neutral level of 18% - although it may go lower.