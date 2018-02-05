VATLive > Blog > GST > India relaxes GST reporting - Avalara

India relaxes GST reporting

  • Feb 5, 2018 | Richard Asquith
India last month temporarily relaxed the reporting requirements under the new Goods and Services regime:

·  The monthly summary return in Form GSTR 3B is extended to March 2018 for all taxpayers.

·  Due dates for filing returns in Forms GSTR – 1, GSTR – 4 and GSTR – 5, GSTR – 5A and GSTR – 6 and the declaration in form GST Tran-1 for transitioning credit have been extended.

·  The due dates for filing Form GSTR – 2 (return of inward supplies) and GSTR – 3 (consolidated monthly return) for the months of July 2017 to March 2018 will be prescribed at a later stage.

·  The late fee payable (October 2017 onwards) by a taxpayer whose tax liability for the said month was nil will be INR 20 per day instead of the prescribed INR 200 per day.




