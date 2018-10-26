Indonesia may impose marketplace tax number checks

Indonesia is considering requiring online marketplaces to validate the tax numbers (NPWP) of third party sellers operating on their e-commerce platforms.

The government has been considering making the marketplaces collect VAT or income tax on sellers’ transactions for some time. There are also plans to require marketplaces to provide the tax authorities with detailed transaction reports on merchants’ sales on their platforms. All of these measures are aimed at reducing online tax evasion.

The EU is ready to make marketplaces liable for unpaid third-party merchant VAT. This follows the introduction of the measure this year in the UK, and plans to do the same in Germany from 2019.