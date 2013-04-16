Indonesia updates its VAT invoice requirements

From the start of this month, all VAT registered business will be required to start using the new standard VAT invoice reference numbers, issued by the tax authorities (DGT).

Companies must apply for registration with the new invoice issuing number online system, and obtain and activation code. This will enable it to go online a obtain sequential numbers for its sales invoices. The sales invoices are made up of the following:

2 digit transaction code

1 digit status code

13 digits unique sales invoice number

Allocated numbers must be used within three months of being issued, and before the calendar year end.