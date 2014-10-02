Jamaica General Consumption Tax changes
The Jamaica General Consumption Tax (GCT) Act 2014 is set to introduce a range of changes to the indirect tax regime. GCT operates like VAT, and is generally charged at 16.5%.
The changes include:
- Withdrawal of the option to claim Special Consumption Tax credits against a company’s GCT liabilities
- Allow input VAT reclaims for certain capital expenditure
- Reduction of the period inactive businesses may recover GST from 6 years to 2 years
- New rules of VAT liabilities for the transfer of a going concern business
- Allow voluntary GCT registration for small companies
- CGT exemption in free zones for tourist accommodation services
- New guidance on service import GCT rules to help companies make full claims
- New facility for exempt manufacturers to claim back input GCT on certain conditions
- Improve GCT deferment for manufacturers making mixed-supplies of goods
- New stricter fines and penalty regime for GCT avoidance
