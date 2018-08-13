VATLive > Blog > Consumption Tax > Japan on track for 10% Consumption Tax 2019 - Avalara

Japan on track for 10% Consumption Tax 2019

  • Aug 13, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Japan’s latest growth rates mean the planned rise in its Consumption Tax from 8% to 10% in October 2019 will still go ahead. The rise had previously been delayed twice because of stagnant growth. The indirect tax was originally raised from 5% to 8% in 2014 to help fund the spiralling social costs of an ageing population.

Latest growth is 1.9% for the second quarter of 2018, well ahead of its historical trend. The country narrowly missed entering into recession last year. The only major doubt on the horizon is the effect of the growing global tariff wars.

