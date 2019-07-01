Kenya VAT update
- Jul 1, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Kenya is to introduce a range of changes to its VAT regime as per its recent Finance Bill 2019/20. This includes:
- Rate of withholding VAT will be cut to 2% from 6%
- Supplies to consumer via foreign digital marketplaces will be liable to VAT
- A range of supplies will be exempted from VAT, including: certain agricultural supplies; commercial batteries; IT infrastructure; and equipment for recycling
- VAT on imported services will be due on supplies to unregistered tax persons
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara