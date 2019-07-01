Kenya VAT update

Kenya is to introduce a range of changes to its VAT regime as per its recent Finance Bill 2019/20. This includes:

Rate of withholding VAT will be cut to 2% from 6%

Supplies to consumer via foreign digital marketplaces will be liable to VAT

A range of supplies will be exempted from VAT, including: certain agricultural supplies; commercial batteries; IT infrastructure; and equipment for recycling

VAT on imported services will be due on supplies to unregistered tax persons