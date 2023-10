Malaysia 6% on foreign e-commerce

The Malaysian 2018 budget plans to extend the 6% GST to online sales of goods and digital services by non-resident sellers.

The proposal would affect sales of goods on major marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy and Alibaba. Also, electronic services, including Apple iTunes, Skype, Netflix, Uber and Airbnb.

GST was introduced in Malaysia in April 2015.

Australia, New Zealand and Japan have all recently levied their local consumption taxes on foreign e-commerce providers.