Malaysia extends SST deadlines for COVID-19

  • Aug 31, 2021 | Avalara

The Malaysian Customs Agency has prolonged the filing and payment deadlines for Sales and Services Taxes as the coronavirus crisis continues to affect the economy. 

The relaxation comes amidst political tension and a worsening investment environment. There have been many calls for the reintroduction of Goods and Services Tax. This was implemented in 2015, but then withdrawn in 2018 and the Sales and Services Taxes re-implemented.

The deadlines for the May to June 2021 quarter have been moved from July 31 to August 31. Any interest or penalties will not apply for businesses taking advantage of this extension.

