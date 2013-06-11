New Zealand considers revising GST on non-resident services

The New Zealand tax office has invited submissions on changes to the rules on zero-rating services provided to foreign, non-resident recipients.

Currently, as in Europe, the supply is zero rated for GST purposes based on the 1985 GST Act. However this creates problems for suppliers to individuals on long-term services or if the customer subsequently becomes a tax resident. The new consultation documents proposes to give new flexibilities where customers visit New Zealand or if customers subsequently move to New Zealand, the GST zero-rating is not reversed.

Opinions on the new proposals are invited prior to July 2013.