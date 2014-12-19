New Zealand GST returns and compliance changes
Dec 19, 2014 | Richard Asquith
The New Zealand GST Taxation Revenue Authority has issued a range of compliance measure. These include:
- New Zealand businesses are entitled to recover EU VAT where suffered following the 2014 introduction of non-resident GST registration in New Zealand
- The November 2014 GST filing deadline has been moved back to 15 January 2015
- Vouchers purchased by GST businesses as rewards or benefits-in-kind for their staff are subject to GST at the time of acquisition. However, there is no entitlement to a credit since the time of supply is only when the staff member uses the voucher and gains a GST invoice (which cannot be in their company’s name).
- GST is due on export advisory / professional services carried out in New Zealand for a foreign customer
