Non-resident Businesses face new Tax Demands from the Italian VAT office

Many companies, which are VAT registered in Italy, including non-residents, have recently received registered letters from the Agenzia Entrate, the Italian tax office. These letters are VAT overdue payment demands for the years 2008 and 2009. Not only is a VAT amount being demanded but the figure includes penalties, along with interest.

In all the cases, the companies have, in fact, already settled their Italian tax accounts in full for each of the years in question.

The letter informs the company that it has 30 days in which to either make the payment, or prove to the Italian VAT office that nothing is due.