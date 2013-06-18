Pakistan budget approved with GST rate rise to 17%

The Pakistan Goods & Services GST rate has risen from 16% to 17% from 13 June 2013.

There have been rumours of a Pakistani GST VAT rise for many years, and last week the government was denying any plans.

In addition to a rise in the standard rate increase, non-GST registered traders will incur a 1% supplementary charge, meaning an 18% rate. A number of basic foods have now been reclassified from exempt to liable to GST. Supplies of commercial electricity will move to 21%.