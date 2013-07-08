Pakistan Court attempts to block GST rise to 17%

Following the surprise rise in Pakistan GST VAT from 16% to 17% on 13 June, the Supreme Court has attempted to block the rise.

It held on 21 June 2013 that the increase was unconstitutional, and that any funds already received at the new rate should be handed over to the court.

A GST rise in Pakistan has been attempted a number of times over the past five years as the government attempts to widen its tax base under pressure from the International Monetary Fund.