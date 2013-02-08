VATLive > Blog > VAT > Peru extends a range of VAT exemptions - Avalara

Peru extends a range of VAT exemptions

  • Feb 8, 2013 | Richard Asquith
Peru extends a range of VAT exemptions

At the end of December 2012, the Peruvian tax authorities confirmed the extension of a range of exemptions from VAT. The goods and services include:

  • Public transport
  • Interest payable on publicaly offered bonds and securities
  • Transport of goods outside of Peru
  • Basic foods
  • Low-value construction work
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara