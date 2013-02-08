Peru extends a range of VAT exemptions
- Feb 8, 2013 | Richard Asquith
At the end of December 2012, the Peruvian tax authorities confirmed the extension of a range of exemptions from VAT. The goods and services include:
- Public transport
- Interest payable on publicaly offered bonds and securities
- Transport of goods outside of Peru
- Basic foods
- Low-value construction work
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara