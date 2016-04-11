Portugal cash prizes for VAT invoices
- Apr 11, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Portugal is to amend a controversial scheme whereby customers can win state cash prizes based on VAT invoices from their suppliers. Each invoice has a unique number, which is then used in a weekly national draw.
The idea is to encourage customers to demand full VAT invoices, and so force proper VAT declarations by the sellers.
The prizes will no longer be in cash. Instead, Portuguese Treasury Bonds will be won by the holders of the drawn invoices.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara